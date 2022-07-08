Lambert was selected 30th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Lambert is an elite athlete with explosive wheels -- his speed, edgework and ability to get instant separation are among the best in this draft. So are his hands. But his character has come under fire -- you often don't even notice him on the ice and that kind of disappearing act grates on coaches. And this one-time top prospect dropped all the way to the bottom of the first round. Every player matures at their own pace and when Lambert gets there he could end up in the top-three in a future redraft. He's just that good. Even a bit more consistency will make him a top-six winger who controls the first power play from the wall. He's worth a roll of the dice for fantasy managers. The Jets obviously think he's worth the risk/reward and so do we.