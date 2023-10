Lambert was summoned from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Lambert is slated to play in Monday's preseason contest against Calgary. The Jets were in need of some reinforcements because forwards Mark Scheifele (illness) and Morgan Barron (illness) were ruled out for the game following the morning skate. Lambert, who was the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, picked up two goals and one assist in 14 AHL appearances last season.