Jets' Brandon Tanev: Activated off IR
The Jets activated Tanev (upper body) from injured reserve Tuesday.
Tanev isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, but his activation off the injured list suggests he could return to the lineup as soon as Friday against Detroit. The 28-year-old winger's impending return will bolster the Jets' depth up front, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside -- 12 points in 46 games this campaign -- keeps him from being a viable option in most season-long formats.
