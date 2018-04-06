Jets' Brandon Tanev: Back in action
Tanev (rest) will return to the lineup for Saturday's regular-season finale against Chicago, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Tanev got an extra day of rest while watching Thursday's game against the Flames from the press box, but Saturday's season finale will give him an opportunity to fine tune his game ahead of Winnipeg's first-round playoff series against Minnesota. The 26-year-old winger, who's totaled eight goals and 17 points in 60 games this campaign, will likely replace Jack Roslovic in the lineup against the Blackhawks.
