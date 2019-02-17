Jets' Brandon Tanev: Big two-point effort for journeyman

Tanev scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Tanev has 13 goals and 24 points in 59 games this season, but his biggest role for the Jets comes on the penalty kill. His value is greater on the ice than in the fantasy arena.

More News
Our Latest Stories