Jets' Brandon Tanev: Called week-to-week

Tanev (upper body) is considered week-to-week according to coach Paul Maurice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Tanev will likely miss at least the Jets' next three outings, although it could certainly be longer. The winger previously spent seven games in the press box, due to a lower-body malady and is apparently struggling to shake off the injury bug. Winnipeg will likely promote a player or two from the minors, but may also use defenseman Tucker Poolman upfront.