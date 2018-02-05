Jets' Brandon Tanev: Called week-to-week
Tanev (upper body) is considered week-to-week according to coach Paul Maurice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Tanev will likely miss at least the Jets' next three outings, although it could certainly be longer. The winger previously spent seven games in the press box, due to a lower-body malady and is apparently struggling to shake off the injury bug. Winnipeg will likely promote a player or two from the minors, but may also use defenseman Tucker Poolman upfront.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...