Jets' Brandon Tanev: Chips in helper

Tanev provided an assist and two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

Tanev also added a hit, giving the league's third-ranked hitter 277 checks and 29 points over 79 games. He's got a chance to reach 30 points for the first time in his career, but the hits will drag him onto the fantasy radar in formats that count the category.

