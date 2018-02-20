Jets' Brandon Tanev: Cleared for contact
Tanev (upper body) has been cleared to take contact and is about a week away from returning to the lineup, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Tanev has missed six games as a result of this injury and is projected to miss three more by this assessment, but the fact that he's able to take contact and the Jets are still going to hold him out for a week likely indicates that the team is being extra cautious with the winger considering he missed seven games earlier this season as well. In the meantime, expect Nicolas Petan to continue seeing ice time while Tanev remains sidelined.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...