Jets' Brandon Tanev: Cleared for contact

Tanev (upper body) has been cleared to take contact and is about a week away from returning to the lineup, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Tanev has missed six games as a result of this injury and is projected to miss three more by this assessment, but the fact that he's able to take contact and the Jets are still going to hold him out for a week likely indicates that the team is being extra cautious with the winger considering he missed seven games earlier this season as well. In the meantime, expect Nicolas Petan to continue seeing ice time while Tanev remains sidelined.