Jets' Brandon Tanev: Could miss time with injury
Tanev is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
After Saturday's game with the Avalanche coach Paul Maurice said that further evaluation would be needed on Tanev's injury. The fantasy impact will likely be minimal, as the 26-year-old only has four goals on 62 shots through 46 games. However, if he ends up missing time, Winnipeg will have to shake their lineup around to deal.
