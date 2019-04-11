Jets' Brandon Tanev: Could return Friday

Tanev (upper body) might be ready to return for Friday's Game 2 matchup with the Blues, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Tanev -- who missed the previous three games due to his upper-body issue -- figures to slot into a bottom-six role once given the all-clear. The winger came just one point shy of the 30-point threshold after averaging a career-high 14:07 of ice time. If Tanev suits up for Game 2, it will be at the expense of Par Lindholm or Jack Roslovic.