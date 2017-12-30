Jets' Brandon Tanev: Departs contest with lower-body malady
Tanev sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's game against the Islanders.
Tanev was limited to 5:06 of ice time in the 4-2 home win, though he managed to dole out a pair of hits before departing. Winnipeg's blue line was already thin because of lower-body injuries to Dustin Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom. Tanev might not get as much fanfare as those aforementioned skaters, but he has put up a respectable 10 points (three goals, seven assists) to complement a sturdy plus-7 rating in 38 games this season. Look for Tanev to be reevaluated ahead of a New Year's Eve road match with the Oilers.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...