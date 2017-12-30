Jets' Brandon Tanev: Departs contest with lower-body malady

Tanev sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's game against the Islanders.

Tanev was limited to 5:06 of ice time in the 4-2 home win, though he managed to dole out a pair of hits before departing. Winnipeg's blue line was already thin because of lower-body injuries to Dustin Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom. Tanev might not get as much fanfare as those aforementioned skaters, but he has put up a respectable 10 points (three goals, seven assists) to complement a sturdy plus-7 rating in 38 games this season. Look for Tanev to be reevaluated ahead of a New Year's Eve road match with the Oilers.