Jets' Brandon Tanev: Deposits game-winner

Tanev scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Tanev's third-period marker was enough to secure the victory for the Jets, cutting their series deficit to 2-1. Tanev returned in Friday's Game 2 from an upper-body injury, and has added six hits, four blocks and four shots in addition to his goal in his two postseason appearances so far.