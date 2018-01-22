Jets' Brandon Tanev: Dishing out hits

Tanev registered five hits in his two games back from injury Saturday and Sunday against the Flames and Canucks, respectively.

Prior to his return, Tanev was sidelined for seven games due to a lower-body malady. The winger is not exactly a prolific scorer -- he has just 10 points in 41 outings this season -- but could provide some value in formats that utilize hits (123). The Ontario native figures to be a mainstay in the Jets' lineup for the rest of the season as a gritty, bottom-six role player.