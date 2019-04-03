Jets' Brandon Tanev: Done for night

Tanev won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Wild after suffering an upper-body injury.

Tanev left the game in the first period and wasn't present on the bench to start the second. He has played in every game this season, so it'll likely take a serious injury to keep him out of Thursday's game versus the Avalanche. The 27-year-old winger has 14 goals and 19 assists this campaign.

