Jets' Brandon Tanev: Done for night
Tanev won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Wild after suffering an upper-body injury.
Tanev left the game in the first period and wasn't present on the bench to start the second. He has played in every game this season, so it'll likely take a serious injury to keep him out of Thursday's game versus the Avalanche. The 27-year-old winger has 14 goals and 19 assists this campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Chips in helper•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Hit machine delivers points too•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Hit machine lacking points•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Pointless in seven straight•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Big two-point effort for journeyman•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Tallies Jets' only goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...