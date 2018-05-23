Jets' Brandon Tanev: Filling bottom-six role

Tanev set career highs in games played (61), goals (eight) and assists (10) this season as a fourth-line player.

On a roster filled with elite-level scorers, Tanev quitely completed a solid 2017-18 campaign as a depth guy for the Jets. A consummate grinder even in college -- he spent four seasons with Providence -- the winger seems to have found his niche, as he dished out 188 hits and 56 blocks this year. Fantasy owners in leagues that value these ancillary stats should find the Toronto native a capable deep option that will provide occasional production in the offensive end.