Jets' Brandon Tanev: Fills scoresheet in win

Tanev had two shots on goal, two blocked shots and one hit in 15:14 of ice time during Sunday's 5-0 victory over Carolina.

Although Tanev has only notched five points (two goals, three assists) in 27 games, he's been throwing the puck on net regularly with 38 shots. The Ontario native has been averaging 13:13 of ice time, and after splitting games between the AHL and NHL last season, Tanev seems to have carved out a role in Winnipeg's bottom six.