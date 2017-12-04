Jets' Brandon Tanev: Fills stat sheet in win
Tanev had two shots on goal, two blocked shots, and one hit in 15:14 of ice time during Sunday's 5-0 victory over Carolina.
Although Tanev has only notched five points (two goals, three assists) in 27 games, he's been throwing the puck on net regularly and has 38 shots on goal for the season, but has been victimized by a poor shooting percentage (5.3%) and more goals should start coming in soon. The Ontario native has been averaging 13:13 of ice time and after splitting games between the AHL and NHL last season, Tanev seems to have carved out a role in Winnipeg's bottom-six forward core.
