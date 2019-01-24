Jets' Brandon Tanev: Finds scoring touch
Tanev racked up seven points in his last 10 games, as he takes advantage of a permanent spot in the lineup.
With a more concrete spot in the lineup, Tanev has already set a career highs this season in goals (11), points (20) and shots (81). The winger figures to continue filling in a bottom-six role and providing depth scoring for the Jets and fantasy owners alike.
