Jets' Brandon Tanev: Finds scoring touch

Tanev racked up seven points in his last 10 games, as he takes advantage of a permanent spot in the lineup.

With a more concrete spot in the lineup, Tanev has already set a career highs this season in goals (11), points (20) and shots (81). The winger figures to continue filling in a bottom-six role and providing depth scoring for the Jets and fantasy owners alike.

