Jets' Brandon Tanev: Finds twine again
Tanev potted an empty netter in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Nashville, which saw the Jets gain a 2-1 edge in the series.
Tanev has now scored a goal in four consecutive games -- an impressive feat for anyone, but especially when considering that he scored a grand total of eight goals in 61 games during the regular season. Scoring goals isn't the only way Tanev's contributed during the streak, as he's also doled out 14 hits and blocked six shots. Tanev has a history of showing up in big moments, with the most relevant example being the game-winning goal he scored in the 2015 NCAA Championship game while a member of the Providence College Friars.
