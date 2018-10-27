Jets' Brandon Tanev: Garners assist in road win

Tanev contributed an assist in Friday's 2-1 road victory over the Red Wings.

Sure, it's early, but Tanev's production in the first month of the season is at least worth bringing to light. The physical fourth-year winger has collected one goal and four helpers through 11 games, serving as a fine complement to his tidy plus-5 rating. We're not saying that Tanev is starting material even in deep fantasy leagues, but if he continues his solid two-way play, the Toronto native could be worth a speculative pickup and parked on the virtual bench until there's additional evidence that he's more than a flash in the pan.