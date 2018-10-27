Jets' Brandon Tanev: Garners assist in road win
Tanev contributed an assist in Friday's 2-1 road victory over the Red Wings.
Sure, it's early, but Tanev's production in the first month of the season is at least worth bringing to light. The physical fourth-year winger has collected one goal and four helpers through 11 games, serving as a fine complement to his tidy plus-5 rating. We're not saying that Tanev is starting material even in deep fantasy leagues, but if he continues his solid two-way play, the Toronto native could be worth a speculative pickup and parked on the virtual bench until there's additional evidence that he's more than a flash in the pan.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.