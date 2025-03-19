Tanev notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

This was Tanev's second helper in the last three games. The 33-year-old winger looks to be settling in on the Jets' fourth line after filling a similar role -- albeit with more ice time -- during his time with the Kraken this season. He's at 19 points, 89 shots on net, 136 hits, 95 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 66 appearances. Tanev can help fantasy managers chasing hits, and he adds a strong number of blocks for a forward, but his offense is likely to remain fairly limited.