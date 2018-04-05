Jets' Brandon Tanev: Getting night off Thursday

Tanev will rest Thursday against the Flames, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Considering it's just a breather for Tanev on Thursday, there's a good chance he will rejoin the lineup for the regular-season finale against the Blackhawks. His absence from Thursday's contest allows Jack Rolovic to draw in for a second straight match.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories