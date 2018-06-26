Jets' Brandon Tanev: Handed qualifying offer

Tanev was given a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Monday.

Tanev took a step forward in his development this season as he logged 61 games (a career high) and spend the entire campaign in the NHL. The 26-year-old will need to stay on top of his game in order to earn a spot in the lineup on a night-to-night basis given the depth of talent in the Jets' system.

