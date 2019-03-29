Jets' Brandon Tanev: Hit machine delivers points too
Tanev had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
Don't fret -- the hit machine had five in the game. Tanev has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) this season. He does have value in fringe formats because of his ability to hit and put up occasional points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...