Jets' Brandon Tanev: Hit machine delivers points too

Tanev had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Don't fret -- the hit machine had five in the game. Tanev has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) this season. He does have value in fringe formats because of his ability to hit and put up occasional points.

