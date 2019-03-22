Jets' Brandon Tanev: Hit machine lacking points

Tanev has only one assist in his last eight games, but he's also delivered 30 hits in that span.

Tanev's had a career year offensively with 13 goals and 25 points in 74 contests, but he's also ranked third in the league with 252 hits, trailing only Arizona's Lawson Crouse (261) and Vegas' Ryan Reaves (281). However, to attain fantasy more fantasy relevance, he'll need to up the point production while maintaining his physical edge.