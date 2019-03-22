Jets' Brandon Tanev: Hit machine lacking points
Tanev has only one assist in his last eight games, but he's also delivered 30 hits in that span.
Tanev's had a career year offensively with 13 goals and 25 points in 74 contests, but he's also ranked third in the league with 252 hits, trailing only Arizona's Lawson Crouse (261) and Vegas' Ryan Reaves (281). However, to attain fantasy more fantasy relevance, he'll need to up the point production while maintaining his physical edge.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...