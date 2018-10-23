Jets' Brandon Tanev: Kicked out for boarding
Tanev was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding the Blues' Ryan O'Reilly.
Tanev has been playing well to start the season and has four points through nine games, but he could receive supplemental discipline from the league for his hit. If that's the case, expect Nicolas Petan to enter the fold.
