Jets' Brandon Tanev: Looking to return Friday

Tanev (upper body) is hoping to return for Friday's Game 2 matchup with the Blues, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rumors circled Thursday that said Tanev might be able to return for Game 2, and they seem to be coming to fruition. The Ontario native figures to slot into a bottom-six line with Par Lindholm and Adam Lowry. Tanev's return could likely mean a healthy scratch for Jack Roslovic.