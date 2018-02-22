Jets' Brandon Tanev: Might return Friday
Tanev (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday, setting him up for a possible return Friday night in St. Louis, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
One would think that Tanev must prove that he can handle contact before returning, but either way, it appears that his return is imminent. He's been quite the physical presence for the Jets, having accumulated 142 hits through 46 games. His offensive output -- including four goals and eight assists -- won't excite your average fantasy owner, but he's maintained a plus-9 rating and remains a quality line defender for the playoff-bound Jets.
