Jets' Brandon Tanev: Nets goal in rout

Tanev snagged a goal against the Blues in Thursday's 5-1 victory.

Tanev was able to backhand the puck over the shoulder of netminder Jake Allen and open his goal account for the year. After averaging just 12:40 of ice time last year, the winger logged 16:18 Thursday -- minutes that may be slightly inflated based on the one-sided nature of the contest.

