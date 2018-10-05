Jets' Brandon Tanev: Nets goal in rout
Tanev snagged a goal against the Blues in Thursday's 5-1 victory.
Tanev was able to backhand the puck over the shoulder of netminder Jake Allen and open his goal account for the year. After averaging just 12:40 of ice time last year, the winger logged 16:18 Thursday -- minutes that may be slightly inflated based on the one-sided nature of the contest.
