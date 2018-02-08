Jets' Brandon Tanev: Placed on IR

Tanev (upper body) was designated for injured reserve by the Jets on Thursday.

With Tanev labeled as week-to-week, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him placed on injured reserve. In 46 outings this season, the winger notched four goals, eight helpers and 62 shots -- all career highs. Once given the all-clear, the Toronto native could struggle to pry a spot in the lineup away from Jack Roslovic.