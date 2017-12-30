Jets' Brandon Tanev: Placed on IR

The Jets placed Tanev (lower body) on injured reserve Saturday.

Tanev's placement on IR means the 25-year-old winger will miss Winnipeg's next three games at a minimum. The Jets recalled Jack Roslovic from AHL Manitoba in a corresponding move Saturday, so he'll round out their depth up front until Tanev is cleared to return.

