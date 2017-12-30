Jets' Brandon Tanev: Placed on IR
The Jets placed Tanev (lower body) on injured reserve Saturday.
Tanev's placement on IR means the 25-year-old winger will miss Winnipeg's next three games at a minimum. The Jets recalled Jack Roslovic from AHL Manitoba in a corresponding move Saturday, so he'll round out their depth up front until Tanev is cleared to return.
More News
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Departs contest with lower-body malady•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Pots late winner in Nashville•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Fills scoresheet in win•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Struggling to produce•
-
Jets' Brandon Tanev: Inks one-year deal with Winnipeg•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...