Jets' Brandon Tanev: Pointless in seven straight
Tanev is bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak.
Tanev continues to see decent minutes (13:08 per game) during his slump and has put 13 shots on net to no avail. The winger is slotted into a bottom-six role on more of a checking line, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for tons of offensive production. Still, the Toronto native has already set new career highs in goals (13), assists (11) and shots (111) and might still be able to challenge for the 30-point mark.
