Jets' Brandon Tanev: Pots late winner in Nashville

Tanev contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Nashville.

Tanev's tally broke a 4-4 tie with 1:26 left in the third period. He's shown great offensive improvement with 10 points in 35 games after mustering only two goals and two assists in 54 appearances coming into this season, but the 25-year-old winger has a ways to go if he wants to become a valuable commodity in the fantasy realm.