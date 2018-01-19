Jets' Brandon Tanev: Ready to return Saturday
Tanev (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flames.
Tanev's return to action will bolster the Jets' bottom-six forward group and penalty-killing unit, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of season-long formats. The 26-year-old winger, who's notched three goals and 10 points in 39 games this campaign, will skate with Andrew Copp and Joel Armia on Winnipeg's third line against Calgary.
