Jets' Brandon Tanev: Returns to action
Tanev registered three hits and four blocks in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Devils.
Tanev -- playing in his first game since Feb. 3 -- logged 11:54 of ice time, over a minute below his season average. The winger could find himself relegated to the press box again once Mark Scheifele (upper body) is cleared to return to action, but should remain in the lineup against the Flyers on Saturday.
