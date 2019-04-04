Jets' Brandon Tanev: Ruled out next two games
Tanev (upper body) will head back to Winnipeg to undergo further evaluation, which rules him out the final two regular-season games, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
Coach Paul Maurice is expected to give an update on Tanev's status next week heading into the playoffs. The winger put together a breakout season, as he set career highs in goals (14), assists (15) and hits (278). Without Tanev in the lineup, Par Lindholm figures to get a look in a bottom-six role.
