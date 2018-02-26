Jets' Brandon Tanev: Ruled out Tuesday

Tanev (upper body) will not be available against the Predators on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Tanev ditching the non-contact jersey at practice did generate some optimism that he might be ready to go versus Nashville, but instead, the winger will sit at least one more game -- brining his absence to 10 straight due to his upper-body malady. Even once cleared to play, the Toronto native could struggle for consistent ice time given the Jets' depth at forward.