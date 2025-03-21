Tanev scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

This was Tanev's first goal since he was traded to the Jets by the Kraken. He took some time to settle back in with the team that gave him his NHL debut in 2015-16, but he's picked up three points over his last four outings. He's added a little more oomph to the fourth line since the trade. The heavy-hitting winger has 20 points, 89 shots on net, 137 hits and a minus-9 rating over 67 appearances this season, making this his fourth campaign to reach the 20-point mark.