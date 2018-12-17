Jets' Brandon Tanev: Scores goal
Tanev found the back of the net against the Lightning on Sunday.
Tanev was in the right place at the right time, as he picked up an loose puck sitting behind opposing netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy who clearly thought he has the puck trapped. Following a slow start to the year, the Toronto-born winger has registered three goals in his last five outings and is providing crucial depth scoring in a third-line role.
