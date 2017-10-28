Jets' Brandon Tanev: Scores lone goal in loss

Tanev scored an unassisted goal and recorded five shots on net through 12:06 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.

This was just the second goal of the season for Tanev, and he hasn't recorded an assist through nine games, either. The 25-year-old forward entered Friday's contest averaging just 11:42 of ice time, and the Jets have a number of more established offensive scorers ahead of him on the depth chart. As a result, Tanev is likely to continue slotting into a bottom-six role and offering limited fantasy value.