Jets' Brandon Tanev: Scores lone goal in loss
Tanev scored an unassisted goal and recorded five shots on net through 12:06 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.
This was just the second goal of the season for Tanev, and he hasn't recorded an assist through nine games, either. The 25-year-old forward entered Friday's contest averaging just 11:42 of ice time, and the Jets have a number of more established offensive scorers ahead of him on the depth chart. As a result, Tanev is likely to continue slotting into a bottom-six role and offering limited fantasy value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...