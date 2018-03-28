Jets' Brandon Tanev: Scores three against Bruins
Tanev recorded three goals on five shots through 13:37 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Boston.
This was the first hat trick of Tanev's career and also the first time he's marked the scoresheet through nine games since returning from an upper-body injury March 8. The 26-year-old winger is playing a depth role for the Jets, and with just seven goals and eight assists through 56 contests this season, his fantasy upside remains limited despite this impressive showing in a tape-measuring matchup against the Bruins.
