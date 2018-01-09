Jets' Brandon Tanev: Skates in non-contact jersey

Tanev (lower body) hit the ice after practice Tuesday sporting a non-contact sweater, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun report

Tanev remains on injured reserve with no clear timeline to return to action. The winger missed Winnipeg's previous four outings, with Jack Roslovic slotting into the lineup. The 25-year-old Tanev has just 10 points on the year and could struggle to reach the 20-point threshold, especially if he continues to be sidelined long term.