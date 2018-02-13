Jets' Brandon Tanev: Skates Tuesday

Tanev (upper body) took part in a skating session prior to Tuesday's game-day practice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While its a step in the right direction, Tanev remains a ways away from returning to game action. Until he is cleared for contact, the winger won't be able to join his teammates for practice and remains sidelined. Nicolas Petan and Brendan Lemieux will continue to battle for the spot in the lineup vacated by Tanev.