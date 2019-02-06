Jets' Brandon Tanev: Snags assist
Tanev notched a helper in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to San Jose.
Tanev ended a five-game pointless streak with his assist, while also dishing out nine hits in 13:24 of ice time. The winger will continue to slot into a bottom-six role and provide depth scoring for the club as a mid-range value option.
