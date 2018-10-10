Jets' Brandon Tanev: Snags helper Tuesday

Tanev garnered an assist in Tuesday's clash with the Kings.

In addition to his helper, Tanev racked up four shots, five hits and two blocks in Tuesday's matchup. The Toronto native has racked up a pair of points through the first three games and is providing decent scoring depth for the Jets in a fourth-line role. If Tanev can continue his current page, he should be able to top his career highs from last season in goals (eight), assists (10) and shots (79).