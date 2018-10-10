Jets' Brandon Tanev: Snags helper Tuesday
Tanev garnered an assist in Tuesday's clash with the Kings.
In addition to his helper, Tanev racked up four shots, five hits and two blocks in Tuesday's matchup. The Toronto native has racked up a pair of points through the first three games and is providing decent scoring depth for the Jets in a fourth-line role. If Tanev can continue his current page, he should be able to top his career highs from last season in goals (eight), assists (10) and shots (79).
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...