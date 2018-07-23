Jets' Brandon Tanev: Staying in Winnipeg

Tanev signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Jets on Sunday.

Tanev elected for salary arbitration just over two weeks ago as part of his desire for a more lucrative offer from Winnipeg, but he managed to agree to terms with the team after the best season of his professional career. The 26-year-old set career highs with eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games played as a Jet last season.