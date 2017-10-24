Jets' Brandon Tanev: Struggling to produce

Tanev has garnered a lone goal through seven games this season.

Tanev's most productive stat line so far this year is his hits, of which he has recorded 21. The winger is being used sparingly -- just 11"40 of ice time per game -- but did manage to net a shorthanded tally. Despite his lack of productivity, the Toronto native will likely top the 51 appearances he made last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories