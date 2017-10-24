Jets' Brandon Tanev: Struggling to produce
Tanev has garnered a lone goal through seven games this season.
Tanev's most productive stat line so far this year is his hits, of which he has recorded 21. The winger is being used sparingly -- just 11"40 of ice time per game -- but did manage to net a shorthanded tally. Despite his lack of productivity, the Toronto native will likely top the 51 appearances he made last season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...