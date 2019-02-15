Jets' Brandon Tanev: Tallies Jets' only goal

Tanev scored his 12th goal of the season unassisted in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The third-line winger was the only one who could figure out Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov in the match. Tanev added three hits and four PIM for a well-rounded performance. With only two points in his last 10 games, Tanev has cooled from his early season pace of nearly 0.4 points per game. Add the recent slump to a shooting percentage of 11.7, and it's arguable he's still on the lucky side this season.