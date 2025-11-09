Yager registered two assists in AHL Manitoba's 3-2 win over Texas on Saturday.

With that performance, Yager has his first multi-point effort in the AHL. The 20-year-old forward has had an unremarkable start to his professional career with six points over 12 outings this season. He had 52 points in 33 regular-season games with WHL Lethbridge last season. Yager clearly still needs some time to adjust to the pro ranks, but he should be a fine addition to the Jets' roster in a year or two, though perhaps as a player with more value on the ice than in fantasy.