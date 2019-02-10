Lemieux (undisclosed) skated 7:31 and registered a hit and a shot in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Sabres.

A blocked shot in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators threatened Lemieux's availability for Sunday, but he stayed in action. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in his last six games, but with Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) close to returning, the battle for forward minutes will be tougher. Lemieux will need to keep scoring to stay in the lineup.